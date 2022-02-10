Chandigarh: Due to rapid decline in covid cases, the Chandigarh Administration on Thursday lifted night curfew in the union territory and allowed schools, colleges and coaching institutes to open from February 14. In its latest guidelines, the authorities have also said that Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden will reopen from February 12. The state Disaster Management Authority, UT, Chandigarh, in its latest official release stated that the the latest order shall come into force with effect from Friday and will be applicable until further orders.Also Read - Chandigarh Relaxes COVID Curbs, Allows Offices to Function at 100% Capacity | SOPs Here

Chandigarh lifts Covid restrictions:

The restrictions on movement of individuals from 12:30 am to 5 am for all the non-essential activities are removed. Schools and coaching centres will be allowed to start functioning at full capacity in hybrid (online and offline mode) for all classes from February 14. A detailed order in this regard will be issued by the Secretary Education, Chandigarh Administration, respectively. The order states that the Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden will be allowed to open from February 12. All restrictions due to Covid in markets, shops, apni mandis, establishments, malls, restaurants, hotels, bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, museums, sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms, spas and health centres are removed. As per the orders, gatherings for any purpose should be restricted to 200 persons indoors and 500 persons for outdoors.

Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 123 Covid-19 cases, taking its total count to 91,019. With one more death reported in the city in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the city reached to 1,144. The number of active cases in the city was 1,011 while the number of recoveries was 88,864.