Chandigarh: Fresh restrictions have been issued by Chandigarh Administration to curb the surging COVID-19 cases, reports news agency ANI on Monday. While night curfew will continue from 6 PM to 5 AM every day, there will be day time restrictions with effect from 5 PM on 4th May, till 5 AM on 11th May, the UT administration said in an order.

The following lockdown-like restrictions will be imposed for the said one week:

All shops selling non-essential items to remain closed. All government offices and banks will work with 50% of their capacity. All private offices will ensure that their staff work from home. Public transport will run with 50% capacity. Ban on Cinema Halls, Gyms, Spa, Bar, Swimming Pool, Coaching Centres to continue.

