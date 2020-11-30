Devotees on Monday offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary, saying he showed people the path of unity, harmony and service. Also Read - London's Havelock Road in Southall Renamed After Guru Nanak

The life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev are inspiration for all human beings, he said. "He showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realize a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty and self-respect," Kovind said.

Here are some pictures from Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar:

In a message, the president has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the citizens living in India and abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of the Sikh community”, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday also greeted people on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, saying the teachings of the Sikh guru have universal appeal and will forever inspire people to follow the path of compassion and humility. Guru Nanak Dev has remained an icon of truth, compassion and righteousness through his noble life, he said.

“He has a unique place among the spiritual leaders, preceptors, reformers and saints of India. His teachings have universal appeal and would forever inspire us to follow the path of compassion and humility and to show respect for all humankind, irrespective of caste, creed or religion,” Naidu said in his message.

(Image Courtesy: ANI)