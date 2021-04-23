Manoj Parida, Advisor, Chandigarh Administration on Friday clarified that the authorities have no plans to impose weekend lockdown in Chandigarh. “No weekend lockdown in Chandigarh, only night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am on all days,” Parida said. Also Read - Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh Govt To Impose Seven-Hour Night Curfew From April 24 | Details Here

To contain the spread of the virus in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered the extension of the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. Earlier imposed in 12 districts, the night curfew was extended to the entire state. CM Amarinder Singh also directed Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta to ensure strict implementation of the night curfew.

The Punjab government has also imposed a complete ban on political gatherings till April 30. According to the order passed by the chief minister, Violators, including political leaders, will be booked under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act.

Only 50 people will be allowed to attend funerals, cremations or weddings organised indoors. In the case of similar gatherings organised outdoors, the number of attendees has been capped at 100.

No social, cultural or sports-related gatherings will be allowed in the state till April 30. Cinema halls in Punjab have been directed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. In addition, the closure of schools and educational institutions, except medical and nursing colleges, will continue till April 30.