Top Recommended Stories

Chandrayaan 3: Countdown begins, ISRO reveals date and time of soft landing on moon

India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is on track as spacecraft is now just three-day away from its final destination, the moon’s south pole. ISRO is bidding to make a successful soft landing on the moon, which will make India the 4th country in the world to achieve the feat.

Published: August 20, 2023 7:17 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Chandrayaan 3: Countdown begins, ISRO reveals date and time of soft landing on moon

India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is on track as spacecraft is now just three-day away from its final destination, the moon’s south pole.
ISRO is bidding to make a successful soft landing on the moon, which will make India the 4th country in the world to achieve the feat.

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.