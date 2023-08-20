Chandrayaan 3: Countdown begins, ISRO reveals date and time of soft landing on moon

India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is on track as spacecraft is now just three-day away from its final destination, the moon’s south pole. ISRO is bidding to make a successful soft landing on the moon, which will make India the 4th country in the world to achieve the feat.

India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is on track as spacecraft is now just three-day away from its final destination, the moon’s south pole.

ISRO is bidding to make a successful soft landing on the moon, which will make India the 4th country in the world to achieve the feat.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES