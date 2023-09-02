Home

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISRO To Put Pragyan Rover And Lander Into “Sleep” Mode, Check Why

Shiv Shakti Point On Moon (Image : ISRO)

New Delhi: The rover and lander of the Chandrayaan 3 lunar mission are working properly. They will be put into “sleep” mode soon to survive the lunar night. ISRO Chairman S Somanath said on Saturday that the lander, Vikram, and the rover, Pragyaan, are still operating. “Our team with scientific instruments is currently doing a lot of work,” he stated.

The lunar night on the Moon is 14 Earth days long. During this time, the temperature drops to -290 degrees Fahrenheit. The rover and lander are solar-powered, so they will need to be put into “sleep” mode to conserve energy, as per news agency PTI.

Pragyaan Rover Moves 100 Metres

“The good news is that the rover has moved almost 100 metres from the lander and we are going to start the process of making both of them sleep in the coming one or two days because they have to withstand the night,” he said.

The ISRO chief was addressing from the Mission Control Center here after the launch of India’s maiden solar mission, Aditya L1.

Check ISRO Tweet:

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 🏏Pragyan 100* Meanwhile, over the Moon, Pragan Rover has traversed over 100 meters and continuing. pic.twitter.com/J1jR3rP6CZ — ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2023

A few days back, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced that the Pragyan Rover, which is part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has begun its journey to explore the lunar south pole. The rover is expected to uncover secrets about the moon, including the presence of water ice.

Chandrayaan-3: What Lies Ahead For The Pragyaan Rover And Vikram Lander

The Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover will remain on the Moon’s surface after their mission is complete. They will be powered by solar panels, and ISRO will continue to monitor their performance. This could lead to extended data collection, as the lander and rover were not designed to return to Earth. Any continued functionality of these spacecraft would be a valuable source of lunar information for ISRO.

Message From Pragyan Rover

“Hello earthlings! This is #Chandrayaan3’s Pragyan Rover. I hope you’re doing well. I want to let everyone know that I’m on my way to uncover the secrets of the Moon. Me and my friend Vikram Lander are in touch. We’re in good health. The best is coming soon,” ISRO InSight posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

(With PTI Inputs)

