Chandrayaan-3: Success Story Small Town Colleges Outshines IITs and IIMs

Read about the true unsung heroes who graduated from regional institutions and became an integral part of the Chandrayaan3 mission.

New Delhi: Chandrayaan 3 created history by becoming the first country in the world to land on the southern pole of the Moon, and the fourth country to successfully perform a soft landing on the Moon. The mission “India on the Moon” received global appreciation. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that India reached the Moon with a minimum budget of Rs 650 crores, thanks to the expertise of Indian space researchers. The success of the Indian space mission is attributed to the engineers who completed their education from colleges in smaller towns. These Indian space researchers are the true unsung heroes behind historic missions like Chandrayaan-3, which outshined IITs and IIMs. An RTI filing revealed that top ISRO space researchers hailed from regional engineering colleges and only two per cent of ISRO’s workforce graduated from IITs and IIMs.

Dr Shashi Tharoor, a member of the Parliament tweeted and appreciated their hard work and brought them forward as true unsung heroes behind the Chandrayaan 3 mission. This is what he tweeted:

Worth applauding: @ISRO chief Dr Somanath is a product of the TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, Kerala and many of his colleagues graduated from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET). At least seven more engineers from CET were involved in the… pic.twitter.com/JehZAuh3Xd — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 24, 2023

Regional colleges such as Sona College of Technology in Tamil Nadu, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh, and College of Engineering (CET) in Kerala, have surpassed many prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs. These regional colleges exemplify the potential to produce exceptional researchers and engineers in the field of space.

Achievements By Sona College Salem Tamil Nadu

The Sona College outshined all of India’s leading technology institutions. Located in Salem district of Tamil Nadu, this college developed a stepper motor for the Chandrayaan 3 mission.

A simplex permanent magnet stepper motor was also developed by researchers and students from the College to regulate the mixture ratio of liquid fuel and oxidizer in the rocket engine during the journey of Chandrayaan-3.

The motor was conceptualized by the college and manufactured by Vee Technologies. Additionally, their quadruplex BLDC motor was crucial in ISRO’s Reusable Launch Vehicle project.

The Victorious Aligarh Muslim University UP

The Aligarh Muslim University is a renowned college in India. It is recognized as the ninth-best university in India. (declared by NIRF rankings 2023)

Priyanshu Kumar is an electronics expert who obtained his BTech and MTech degrees in electronics circuits and systems in 2014 and 2017 respectively. He played a crucial role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission by analyzing and testing power packages, and his expertise in power electronics was vital for the lander and rover components. Sonali Jain, who graduated in electronics in 2014, was responsible for controlling the height of the Vikram Lander in both the Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 missions. She drew inspiration from Khushboo Mirza, another alumna who was part of Chandrayaan-1’s launch pad team in 2008.

Maneesha Gupta is currently serving as the Scientist SF at ISRO’s Space Applications Centre in Ahmadabad. She completed her MSc and PhD at AMU and rejoiced in ISRO’s groundbreaking achievement in landing on the Moon’s South Pole. The impact of mentors is evident in Sonali Jain’s contributions.

The Legacy Of CET – Kerala

The landing of Chandrayaan 3 was being celebrated and two colleges from Kerala are being recognized as unsung warriors. Member of the Parliament Dr. Shashi Tharoor lauded ISRO’s Director S Somnath via social media, mentioning that he graduated from TKM College of Engineering in Kollam, Kerala and that many of his colleagues also graduated from College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram (CET).

Seven notable engineers hailed from CET who were part of the Chandrayaan mission to the moon.

As we see the unsung warriors behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the significant roles played by Sona College, AMU, and CET show a collective contribution as India discovers the untapped places on the moon. Dr. Shahi Tharoor tweeted how grateful India was amidst premier institutions like IITs and IIMs regional institutions took the limelight.

