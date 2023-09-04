By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Chandrayaan-3’s rover safely parked on moon, Here’s what it will do now
The rover Pragyan on Chandrayaan-3 has been put into sleep mode after finishing all of its tasks. The rover has traveled more than 100 meters across the lunar surface and has now been securely placed.
