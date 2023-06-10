Charni Road Rape-Murder: Male Workers Roamed Freely, Masturbated Inside Premises

Male workers used to freely roam around without any sort of permission and allegedly even masturbated inside the premises.

Male workers used to freely roam around without any sort of permission and allegedly even masturbated inside the premises.

Mumbai: Disturbing details have emerged about Charni Road girl’s hostel rape-murder and suicide in Mumbai as it’s being reported that male workers used to freely roam around without any sort of permission and allegedly even masturbated inside the premises.

According to a report by News18, Om Prakash Kanojia, who ‘raped and killed’ an 18-year-old girl student at the hostel and later died by alleged suicide, was reportedly ‘allowed’ to enter the hostel room without any permission.

You may like to read

Citing a letter written by a hostel mate of the victim to the Directorate of Technical Education which complained about the alleged “negligence” of the government-run hostel’s authorities, the report said that Kanojia used to stay inside the premises overnight even when security cameras were not functional.

In her letter, the victim’s hostel mate further complained about the dilapidated condition of the hostel building and claimed that the authorities told them to “figure out accommodation on our own” as they were not responsible for helping them find an alternative.

She further claimed that the hostel mess had been closed since April 30 and they were told arrange their own food or visit a nearby canteen for breakfast and lunch, adding that the inmates were ‘harassed’ during lunch time but the warden did not take any action even when the incidents were reported to her at multiple occasions.

‘Deeply distressing’

The distressed student complained that the hostel warden and some management staff at the premises allegedly used to verbally abuse the girls, pass derogatory remarks and questioned their ‘modesty’ based on what they chose to wear. This, she lamented, had created a culture of fear and insecurity among the inmates.

“It is deeply distressing to note that the hostel warden and some members of the management staff have exhibited a pattern of verbally abusing and disrespecting the students. Their derogatory remarks, including questioning the modesty of girls based on their clothing choices such as sleeveless tops, are completely unacceptable and contribute to a culture of fear, insecurity, and emotional distress among the residents,” she wrote.

Strangers in the building

The girl claimed that in August 2018, the hostel management had allowed a woman, a total stranger, inside the building who started clicking pictures of girls at the premises.

“A totally stranger woman entered the hostel. Female relatives of the girls residing in the hostel were allowed to meet only on Sunday and no other days but then took the security guards didn’t bother to check the lady and allowed her to enter the hostel. She directly went on the 3rd floor and tried to click pictures of the girls.”

The hostel mate said that some girls took her to the warden and it was found that the woman was “a psycho” and when the girls questioned how she was allowed inside when not even the girl’s own mothers are allowed to visit, except on weekends, the warden, instead of taking action against the security guards who let her enter the building— threatened the inmates and told them not to “create a scene.”

“Don’t create any scene or else I will throw you out of the hostel,” the warden allegedly told the inmates.

Rape-Murder and Suicide

On early Tuesday morning, an 18-year-old student was allegedly raped and then strangled to death inside her hostel room by Om Prakash Kanojia—a security guard/laundry man at the boarding house. Kanojia later killed himself by jumping in front of a speeding train on the railway tracks.

The deceased victim, a resident of Akola in Vidharbha region of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, was staying at the hostel while she was pursuing a computer engineering degree at a college in Mumbai’s Bandra. The young woman, who had scored 87 percent marks in her SSC examinations, had been living in Mumbai since April 2021.

The victim’s family had initially refused to take her body to protest her grotesque murder but eventually collected it on Thursday for performing her last rites. The slain student’s father and one of her friends had claimed that Kanojia, an Uttar Pradesh resident, who used to harass her.

The girl had finished her exams on Monday and had booked a train ticket for her hometown for Thursday, however, she was raped and murdered by Kanojia on Tuesday, leaving the family devastated.

“She had made her train reservation and I was waiting to see her on Friday. But the incident took place on the same day when her exams got over,” a report by The Indian Express quoted her brother as saying.

He said that his sister wanted to become successful so she could take care of their parents in their old age and ensure that they are financially independent.

“She was very ambitious and would always tell me that she wants to study hard and ensure that our parents do not face any financial problems,” the report quoted him as saying.

According to the report, the slain girl’s father, 53, said that Kanojia always behaved like a caring person and assured him that he would take care of her whenever he went to drop off his daughter at the hostel.

Little did he know that the man was a proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing who would one day murder his child in cold blood.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.