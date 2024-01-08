Home

500 Girls of CDL University Accuse Professor of Sexual Harassment, Write to CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Two more letters were sent to the Haryana Governor in November and December and he directed the university to conduct the probe, but the professor got the clean chit again.

Gurgaon: In a shocking incident, around 500 students of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Haryana’s Sirsa have written letters to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and the Women’s Commission accusing a professor of sexually exploiting them for days after calling them to his chamber. According to a Times of India report, a special investigation team (SIT) has ben set up to investigate the allegations labeled against the professor.

Notably, this is the fourth letter against the professor, who has been given a clean chit twice by the university’s internal complaints committee earlier.

ASP Deepti Garg’s Statement

Talking to Times of India, Deepti Garg, the ASP, said they would register an FIR after a preliminary investigation. "Let us investigate the allegations made in the letter first. We will take action based on our findings," she added. The accused professor, denied the allegations against him, dubbing them "politically motivated". "I am being targeted because I have been active in some work at the university. I am ready to face any probe against me. This is nothing but political vendetta," he told TOI.

Accused Professor Denies Allegations

The accused professor, denying the allegations, told TOI, "I am being targeted because I have been active in some work at the university. I am ready to face any probe against me. This is nothing but political vendetta."

The TOI report said that the first letter was sent to the university in June 2023. After that, the university conducted an internal investigation.

In the fourth letter, the college girls alleged, “He calls us individually to his office bathroom and touches us inappropriately…When we protested against this, he threatened us with dire consequences”.

The letter also mentioned that the professor had destroyed all evidence, including the CCTV footage of his room.

“We can’t write out names and contact numbers as it will malign our own image if no action is taken by the professor. The dignity of our family will be at stake. He has political influence and has threatened to get us expelled if we speak against him,” the letter read.

