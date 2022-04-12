Chennai: After Chennai-based Kissflow gifted brand new BMW cars to five of its top management staff, the Silicon Valley-based IT company Ideas2IT, gifted 100 Maruti Suzuki cars to its employees for their ‘unparalleded’ contribution to the frowth an success of the company. Gayathri Vivekanandan, Chief Executive Officer, Ideas2IT, gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees in the presence of Murali Vivekanandan, founder-chairman of the firm at the mega wealth-sharing event, reported by PTI.Also Read - Chennai IT Firm Gifts BMWs To Honour Employees Loyalty | See Photos

The cars range from S-Cross to Baleno and total cost to the company is around Rs. 15 crore.

Ideas2IT release stated that the “Ideas2IT, a high-end product engineering firm headquartered in Chennai, today felicitated its employees by gifting 100 cars for 100 employees for their constant support and unparalleled contribution to the company’s success and growth.”

“We are gifting 100 cars to 100 of our employees who have been a part of us for more than 10 years. We have a strength of 500 employees. Our concept is to return the wealth we have received, to the employees,” said Hari Subramanian, Marketing Head, Ideas2IT.

Founder Murali Vivekanandan said that the employees have made a lot of efforts for improving the company and the company is not giving cars to them, they have earned it with their hard work. “Seven-eight years ago we promised that when we get lefty goals we will share our wealth. Awarding these cars is just the first step. We plan to roll out more such initiatives in the near future,” added Vivekanandan.

“It is always great to receive gifts from the organization; on every occasion, the company shares its happiness with gifts like gold coins, iPhones. Car is a very big thing for us,” said Prasath, an employee, who received the gift from the company.

Ideas2IT started its journey in 2009 in Silicon Valley as a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) consulting firm with a handpicked team of 6 engineers. Now, the company has more than 500 technologists located in multiple locations including the USA, Mexico, and India.