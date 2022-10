Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Wednesday. The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Avadi, Alamathy, Porur, Ponneri, Redhills, Tambaram, Vyasarpadi and Vanagaram and several other areas. The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.Also Read - Power Supply to be Suspended in These Areas in Chennai on Aug 25. Full List Of Affected Areas Here

FULL LIST OF AREAS TO WITNESS POWER SHUT DOWN TODAY