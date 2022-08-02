Chennai: A second airport will soon come up in Chennai’s Parandur region, Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a statement on Tuesday. This initiative is taken in light of the plan of the state government to make Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy and to make Chennai the best destination for investments in Asia. The Parandur airport is estimated to cost Rs 20,000 crore. The terminal of the new airport is expected to cater to around 10 crore people.Also Read - India to Have 31 New Shopping Malls in Two Years, Chennai The Biggest Gainer

As per the announcement from the chief minister, the proposed second airport will become a Greenfield airport and will be built around 57 km away from the existing Meenambakkam airport. The highway to Bengaluru, and these two airports will function simultaneously.

It’s imperative for Chennai to have a new airport to meet its demands, attain our goal of One Trillion USD Economy & make Chennai the best destination for investments in Asia. In this regard, I’m glad to announce that Chennai will have its new greenfield airport at #Parandur. pic.twitter.com/2snFXXqlG2 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 2, 2022

All about the new Parandur airport

The newly constructed airport is seemingly a very promising deal for the development of the state. Here are the expected features of Parandur’s airport.

2 parallel runaways

Cargo handling terminal

Aircraft maintenance facilities

Taxiways

Terminal building

Apron

Expected to cater to about 10 crore people

Why a second airport?

The government has undertaken this new project in the wake of increasing passenger and cargo traffic in the Chennai airport. Explaining the rise in traffic of passengers, Stalin said currently the Chennai airport handles roughly around 2.2 crore people a year and post the ongoing expansion work, it will be able to cater to a capacity of aprroximatley 3.5 crore passengers every year.

Land acquisitions, and other details will be promulgated after getting a nod from Ministry of Civil Aviations. This process will begin only after due submission of clearance papers in accordance to the Centre’s Guidelines of Greenfield Airports

After thorough analysation and finalisation of all necessary procedures , a revised project cost of this new building might be outlined later.