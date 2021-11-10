Chennai: Several parts of Tamil Nadu capital Chennai will face load shedding on Wednesday due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) said in a statement.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE: Red Alert In Chennai, Extremely Heavy Showers In Coastal Areas; Schools, Colleges Shut

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm. The electricity supply is expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed in the scheduled time, according to a report in Indian Express.

Areas in Ponneri like Arasur, Vellodai, Annuppambattu, Perumbedu, Ponneri, Athipattu, Thatchoor, Panjetty Andarkkuppam, Madhavaram among others will be affected by the power cut.

It is to be noted that Mambalam and Mandaveli areas of the city has been experiencing power cut for the past two days.

According to Minister for Electricity, V Senthilbalaji, out of about 44.50 lakh power connections in Chennai, the power supply was stopped for 12,297 connections due to safety reasons in view of heavy rains.

Even as rainwater from the surprise weekend spell has not receded from several parts of Chennai, IMD has issued a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) for the city and neighbouring districts on November 11 triggered by a weather system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.