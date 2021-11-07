Chennai: Large parts of Chennai went under water this morning following heavy overnight rain. The Tamil Nadu capital and suburbs were lashed by heavy rain on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rainfall over the coming days.Also Read - Chennai Rains: Flood Alert in Suburbs as Poondi Reservoir Nears Full Capacity

The IMD has also issued a red alert for Chennai and the two neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram along with Cuddalore on Sunday. Also, the coastal districts of Chennai, Villupuram, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore have also been issued an Orange alert for Monday. All other districts in the state have been issued a yellow alert. A red alert usually denotes heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Chennai Corporation opens relief centres

Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation has opened 169 relief centres for flooded areas. Corporation helpline registered 64 complaints pertaining to inundation in residential areas.

For flood related grievances you can contact Greater Chennai Corporation at 04425619206, 04425619207 and 04425619208. You can also get in touch through Whatsapp at +91 944547205.

#GCC has opened up Relief Centres! Below is the list of functional shelters of GCC. People in #Chennai who are in need of shelters during the rains can occupy these shelters.👇https://t.co/ne0GPsRAuY pic.twitter.com/9dCz16XWwl — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) November 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Four teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed to assist in rescue operations in case of emergency. “One team each in Chengalpet and Tiruvallur and two teams at Madurai are stationed for rescue operations,” the TNSDMA said.

Train services were also affected for a brief period in the morning. The local train service between Chennai Beach and Egmore was temporarily suspended for close to two hours and was later resumed. Other routes in the city were running normally, the divisional railway manager (DRM), Chennai, Southern Railway said.

Chief minister MK Stalin and several other ministers visited the flood affected areas and have been interacting with the people to hear their grievances. Stalin held a review meeting on Saturday in view of the northeast monsoon and the precautionary measures taken. Earlier on Sunday, he directed his party ministers and MLAs and other representatives to provide relief measures to people affected including food and shelter.