Chennai: With Chennai receiving the heaviest rainfall in six years, Chief Minister MK Stalin declared two days holiday for schools and colleges in three districts. He also requested people with plans to travel to Chennai to postpone their travel by two or three days.

Schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram districts have been ordered to stay shut after the weather department issued a rain alert.

In a press meet after inspecting rain-affected areas like Purasawalkam, Padi and Kolathur in Chennai, Stalin said men and machinery were kept ready for all emergency situations.

The Chief Minister informed that he had ordered officials to ensure people get relief materials, remove water from residential localities. He said NDRF team, police and fire personnel were working in coordination round the clock to carry out rescue and relief operations.

From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and showers became non-stop since the night that led to inundation in many areas, inconveniencing people.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in several districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday and for the next few days.

Heavy rain is expected to lash Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Kallakuruchi, Tiruvanamalai, and Tiruchy.

The IMD has predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu in the next two days and rains will continue to increase in the state’s north coastal region on November 11 and 12.

Officials said that heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Chennai and surrounding areas from November 10.