Chennai SHOCKER: Father-Son Duo Kill Restaurant Supervisor After Staff Denies Extra Sambhar

Chennai: A shocking incident has emerged from Tamil Nadu where a man was brutally killed by a father-son duo after a tussle over extra sambhar at a restaurant in Chennai. The incident took place on Wednesday at Adyar Ananda Bhavan restaurant on Pammal Main Road in Pallavaram when Shankar (55) and his 30-year-old son Arun Kumar visited and ordered food to be packed, requesting extra sambhar. The restaurant staff refused to pack extra sambhar, leading to a tussle between the father-son duo and the restaurant staff. During, altercation, Shankar and Arun allegedly hit the security guard of the restaurant.

30-year-old Arun, who worked as the supervisor at the restaurant tried to stop the fight but was attacked by the father-son duo. The attack was so brutal that Arun fell down and became unconscious. The staff rushed the 30-year-old to Chrompet Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police initiated the probe and arrested Shankar and his son Arun Kumar.

Further probe in the case is underway.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

