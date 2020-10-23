Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Friday Kamal Haasan slammed the poll promises made regarding the coronavirus vaccine. The actor-turned-politician’s reactions came just a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami said a vaccine will be distributed free of charge in his state. Also Read - US FDA Approves Remdesivir as First Drug to Treat Coronavirus

Commenting on the free vaccine move, Haasan called it an evil promise for a non-existent vaccine. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the leader wrote, "Vaccine is life saving drug, not a sprinkling promise. You are used to playing with people's poverty. If you dare to play with their life, your political longevity will be decided by people."

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami on Thursday assured free immunisation against coronavirus for all sections of people in the state as soon as a vaccine is made available. He said, "I would like to announce that as soon as the vaccine is developed (and made available to states) all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunised and the government shall bear the cost."

This announcement was made amid the huge controversy over BJP’s poll promise of free coronavirus vaccine in Bihar’s election manifesto.