Chennai: The India Meteorological Department has maintained the red alert issued in Chennai and its surrounding districts for Thursday as the city is expected to receive extremely heavy rains. Following incessant rains, many districts in Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday for educational institutions.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Braces for Another Intense Spell of Rain, Red Alert Issued for Chennai and Adjoining Districts

Schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Dindugal, Pudhukottai, Theni, Vellore, Ariyallur, Nagapattinam, Villupura, Thiruvarur, Mayiladudhurai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Villipuram, Thanjavur, and Dharmapuri will remain shut on Thursday. Also Read - Chennai Rains: Unconscious Man Rescued By Female Cop During Heavy Rain Dies In Hospital

A war room has also been set up at Chennai Corporation where the civic body’s officials are monitoring the red alert situation because of heavy rain. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rains Big Update! IMD Says Heavy Downpour Likely To Decrease From This Date

A thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Ranipettai districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre’s forecast. On the same day, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur and Vellore districts.

In all high-risk flood-prone areas, corporation engineers have been appointed for every zone to expedite flood mitigation measures. Along with this, civic officials told The New Indian Express, that a total of 689 motor pumps including 448 owned by the corporation, 199 rented motor pumps and 37 from other associations have been deployed across the city. Of these, 22 motor pumps have more than 100 horse power and 28 have more than 50 HP, meaning water would be drained out faster.