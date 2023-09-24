Home

Watch: Ganesh Idol Immersions Begin In Chennai, Special Cranes Set Up To Lift Big Idols

Chennai: As the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations come to an end, Chennai citizens bid adieu to Bappa’s idols on Sunday. Ganesha idols are being immersed in water across the southern city. Several grand Visarjan processions were taken out in the city with full religious fervor, and immersions were performed following all Hindu rituals. The administration has installed special cranes to move big idols to the seashore.

Traffic restrictions have also been put in place in view of the processions. Extra security measures have also been implemented because of large gatherings during Visarjan.

Here’s How Chennai Bids Adieu To Bappa | Watch

According to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, which falls in August or September. This year the festival stated on September 19 at around 11:02 am this year.

The Chaturthi tithi begins at 12:39 pm on September 18 and ends at 1:43 pm on September 19. The Ganesha visarjan will take place on September 28.

Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, one of the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated over ten days. During this time, it is believed that Lord Ganesha descends to Earth along with his mother, Goddess Parvati. This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will commence on September 19 and continue for ten days, concluding on September 29. The festival will conclude with the Ganesh Visarjan.

