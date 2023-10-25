Home

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Will BJP Continue Its Winning Streak Or Congress Will Take Over In Beltara Constituency?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Rajnish Kumar Singh of BJP won the Chhattisgarh Election 2018 from Bhartiya Janata Party with 49,601 votes and Congress' Rajendra Sahu was a second with 43,342 votes. What will happen this year?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Beltara Constituency

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are round the corner in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Only the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 are being held in two phases, on November 7 and November 17, 2023. Elections for 20 seats will be held in the first phase and in the second phase, the polls will be for the remaining 70 seats. The counting of votes will be done with the rest of the four states, on December 3, 2023. In 2018, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Rajnish Kumar Singh won the seat with 49.601 votes while Rajendra Sahu of the Indian National Congress (INC) came second with 43,342 votes. Will history repeat itself this year and make BJP the winner or this time, will Congress take over, read further to know more..

About Beltara, Chhattisgarh Constituency

Beltara is a Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Chhattisgarh and is a part of Bilaspur Lok Sabha. Categorised as an ‘urban seat’, it has a total of 2,11,315 voters including 1,08,399 male voters and 1,02,896 female voters. It seems that this constituency has been lucky for BJP as in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018, Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2013 and Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2008, the winner has been BJP. This year, Vijay Kesarwani will be representing Congress in this constituency and Dhaniram Divar will represent Bhartiya Janata Party.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: November 7, 2023 and November 17, 2023

Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule (Phase 1)

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 13 Last date for filing nominations: October 20 Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 21 Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: October 23 Date of poll: November 7 Date of counting: December 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule (Phase 2)

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 21 Last date for filing nominations: October 30 Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 31 Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: November 2 Date of poll: November 17 Date of counting: December 3

