Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Exit Polls Give Clear Edge To Congress In Tight Contest With BJP

As many as three exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation in Chhattisgarh while others have forecasted a close contest with the BJP.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The Congress is set to retain power in Chhattisgarh with all major exit polls giving the ruling party a clear edge in a tight contest with the opposition BJP who are expected to put up a tougher fight unlike 2018 Assembly elections when the grand-old party sweeped the polls.

As many as three exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation in the state while others have forecasted a close contest with the BJP, albeit a victory for the ruling party nonetheless.

Check out some of the major exit poll predictions below:

ABP C-Voter Exit poll:

According to ABP C-Voter predictions, Congress is poised to win 41-53 seats in the 90-seat Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. The C-Voter exit poll predicts the BJP winning 36-48 seats and others 0-4 seats.

India Today-Axis My India Exit poll:

The exit poll has predicted a close contest between the BJP and Congress with the ruling party emerging victorious, winning 40-50 seats while the opposition can land anywhere between 36-46 seats. Other parties are predicted to win 1-5 seats.

India TV-CNX Exit poll:

As per the CNX exit poll, Congress will secure a clear majority with 46- 56 seats while the BJP is likely to win 30-40 seats. It has predicted 3-5 seats for others.

Jan Ki Baat Exit poll:

The Jan Ki Baat exit poll sets Congress and the BJP neck-to-neck winning 42-53 and 34-45 respectively while others are likely to win 0-3 seats.

P-Marq Exit poll:

The P-Marq poll said Congress is poised to win 46-54 seats with 44.6 per cent vote, BJP 35-42 seats with 42.9 per cent vote and others will get 0-2 seats with 12.5 per cent votes.

Today’s Chanakya Exit poll:

Today’s Chanakya has predicted that Congress will get 57-66 seats in Chhattisgarh with BJP getting 33-42 seats with 0-3 seats going to the others.

Chhattisgarh Polls

Chhattisgarh went to the polls in two phases on November 7 and 17 and the counting of votes, along with that in the other four states, will take place on December 3. The exit poll predictions came after polling concluded in Telangana, the last of the five states that went to polls this month.

In 2018, the Congress won 68 seats in Chhattisgarh and the BJP won 15 seats. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats.

(With inputs from agencies)

