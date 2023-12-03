Home

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Counting Of Votes For Bastar, Premnagar, Mahasamund, Baloda Bazar, Dhamtari To Begin Shortly

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results LIVE: The Congress is poised to retain power in Chhattisgarh as all major exit polls have given the ruling party an upper hand over main rivals BJP. However, the BJP are expected to put up a tougher fight unlike 2018 Assembly elections when the grand-old party sweeped the polls. As many as three exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation in the state while others have forecasted a close contest with the BJP, with the ruling party emerging victorious. Meanwhile, the BJP has expressed confidence it will prove exit polls wrong and win at least 58 seats in the 90-seat Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. Chhattisgarh went to the polls in two phases on November 7 and 17 and the counting of votes, along with that of three other states, will take place on December 3. Votes in Mizoram will be counted on December 4.

Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you all the LIVE updates from the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023.

