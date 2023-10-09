Home

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Full Schedule: Voting In Two Phases On Nov 7 & 17 Counting Of Votes On Dec 3

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases -- on November 7 and 17. Elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. The Results will be declared on December 3

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for assembly polls in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram — on Monday, October 9. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a press conference in the national capital and announced the much-awaited schedule. During the conference, he announced that Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases — on November 7 and 17. Elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. The Results will be declared on December 3.

In 2018, Congress managed to win 68 seats out of 90 in Chhattisgarh. The party garnered a vote share of 43.9 per cent. BJP won 15 seats and managed to gather vote share of 33.6 per cent.

Ahead of the announcement to be made by the Election Commission of India on the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo told ANI that he is hopeful that Congress will get another five years to serve the public of the state.

TS Singh Deo was further quoted by ANI as saying, “The sooner (elections) the better. Nowadays, there are five years to prepare for the elections, whatever work you do from the day you get the responsibility is seen as preparation for elections. We focussed on important issues for the public. Hopefully, we will get another five years to serve.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh BJP President Arun Sao told ANI that it is time for the Congress to depart from the state, adding “The people of Chhattisgarh have made up their minds to oust Congress from the state. A new dawn will come. Our state will become crime-free. It’s time for our rivals (Congress) to go.”

