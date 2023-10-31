Home

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Can BJP Prove Its Dominance Once Again in Rampur?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC led in the Rampur Assembly segment of the Korba Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The Election Commission (EC) announced that the Chhattisgarh assembly election will be held in two phases. While the first phase of the election will be held on November 7th, the second phase will be on November 17th. The counting of votes will be done on December 3rd. Date of notification: October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase). Rampur is a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Chhattisgarh and is part of Korba Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Rampur falls in Korba district and North region of Chhattisgarh. It is categorised as a rural seat.

Rampur ST Assembly Constituency: Key Updates

There are a total of 2,01,547 voters in the seat, which includes 1,00,103 male voters, and 1,01,444 female voters.

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, Rampur recorded a voter turnout of 83.44%.

In 2013 the turnout was 84.01%, and in 2008 it was 75.7%.

In 2013, Shyam Lal Kanwar of INC won the seat by a margin of 9,915 votes (6.28%).

Shyam Lal Kanwar secured 43.01% of the total votes polled.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly elections with a margin of 8,321 votes (6.55%), registering 45.96% of the total votes polled.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Key Updates

The Election Commission (EC) announced that the Chhattisgarh assembly election will be held in two phases.

The first phase of the election will be held on November 7th

The second phase will be on November 17th.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3rd.

Date of notification: October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase).

Last date of nominations: October 20th, 2023 (First phase), October 30th, 2023 (Second phase)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 21st, 2023(First phase), October 31st, 2023 (Second phase)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 23rd, 2023 (First phase),November 2nd , 2023 (Second phase)

Chhattisgarh election 2023: Voting on: November 7th, 2023 (First phase), November 17th, 2023 (Second phase)

Chhattisgarh election 2023: Result on: December 3rd, 2023

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the last date for filing nomination papers will be October 20th, 2023 for the first phase and October 30th, 2023 for the second.

