Home

News

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Bhupesh Baghel, Raman Singh Or Arun Sao; List Of Key CM Faces

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Bhupesh Baghel, Raman Singh Or Arun Sao; List Of Key CM Faces

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17 for 90 Assembly constituencies in the state. Votes will be counted on December 3 and results declared on the same day.

Bhupesh Baghel and Dr Raman Singh are likely to be the top candidates for the Congress and the BJP in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: The 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls are poised to feature a head-to-head battle between the Congress and the BJP with later pulling out all the stops to oust the ruling party from power in the state.

Trending Now

The BJP deployed its star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other big guns from the party, who held election rallies in the states in a bid to sway voters.

You may like to read

As the two political behemoths slug it out, check out the list of key chief ministerial faces for both parties, should the BJP or Congress prevail in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Key Chief Minister faces

Bhupesh Baghel

Party: Congress

Constituency: Patan

Incumbent Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is the most obvious choice for the top post should the Congress retain power in the state. The Congress veteran, who defeated BJP candidates in successive state elections in 2013 and 2018, will be looking to complete his hattrick of victories from the Patan Assembly seat in this year’s polls.

In 2018 polls,, Baghel defeated BJP’s Motilal Sahu by a margin of 27,477 votes and became the Chief Minister after the Congress won a decisive mandate.

Dr. Raman Singh

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Constituency: Rajnandgaon

If the BJP wrests power from the Congress in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023, former chief minister Dr. Raman Singh will be most probable choice for the top post. The political heavyweight has been the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh for three complete terms from 2003 to 2018, before being replaced by Bhupesh Baghel when the Congress came to power in the last polls.

A National Vice President of the BJP, Dr. Raman Singh has been unbeaten in his the Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency since 2008 elections.

Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo (T.S Singh Deo)

Party: Congress

Constituency: Ambikapur

The current deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh, T. S Singh Deo is another top candidate for the chief minister’s post should the Congress retain power in the state. The titular Maharaja of Surguja holds an iron grip over Ambikapur Assembly constituency, having won the seat three times in successive polls since 2008.

Besides his deputy CM duties, T.S Singh Deo also holds several key portfolios including Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, 20 Point Program Implementation, Commercial taxes (GST) and Energy in the CM Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government.

Arun Sao

Party: BJP

Constituency: Lormi

A massive name in Chhattisgarh politics, Arun Sao is the BJP’s state unit chief and also the Lok Sabha MP from the Bilaspur seat. If the BJP returns to power, Arun Sao is likely to be one of key candidates for Chief Minister’s post, especially if Dr. Raman Singh is given a portfolio at the Centre under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Arun Sao registered a thumping win over Congress candidate Atal Srivastava by a resounding margin of 1,41,763 votes.

The BJP veteran, who replaced Vishnu Deo Sai as the party’s state chief in 2022, is one of top chief ministerial faces for the opposition party ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17 for 90 Assembly constituencies in the state. Votes will be counted on December 3 and results declared on the same day.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Chhattisgarh News on India.com.