Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: From CM Bhupesh Baghel To BJP’s Raman Singh, Check Key Candidates

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17 for 90 Assembly constituencies in the state. Check out the list of key candidates.

The 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls are poised to feature a head-to-head battle between the Congress and the BJP.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: The 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls are poised to feature a head-to-head battle between the Congress and the BJP with later pulling out all the stops to oust the ruling party from power in the state. Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17 for 90 Assembly constituencies in the state. Votes will be counted on December 3 and results declared on the same day.

The BJP deployed its star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other big guns from the party, who held election rallies in the states in a bid to sway voters.

As the two political behemoths slug it out, check out the list of key candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections whose victory or defeat is likely to prove consequential in determining the eventual victor.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Key Candidates

Bhupesh Baghel

Party: Congress

Constituency: Patan

The current Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel will eyeing to complete his hattrick of victories in Patan– the Assembly constituency he has represented twice since 2013. The Congress veteran has defeated BJP candidates in the consecutive state polls in 2013 and 2018. In the last elections, Baghel defeated BJP’s Motilal Sahu by a margin of 27,477 votes and became the Chief Minister after the Congress won a decisive mandate.

Dr. Raman Singh

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Constituency: Rajnandgaon

A political heavyweight who served as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh for three complete terms from 2003 to 2018, Dr. Raman Singh is one of the key candidates for the opposition BJP in their bid to wrest power from the Congress. A National Vice President of the BJP, Dr. Raman Singh has represented the Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency since 2008.

Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo (T.S Singh Deo)

Party: Congress

Constituency: Ambikapur

Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo, the current deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh, holds an iron grip over the Ambikapur constituency– a seat he has won thrice in a row since 2008– is one of the key candidates for the Congress in this year’s assembly polls.

TS Singh Deo, who holds several portfolios including Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, 20 Point Program Implementation, Commercial taxes (GST) and Energy is also the titular Maharaja of Surguja, will look to continue his dominance in Ambikapur

Vijay Baghel

Party: BJP

Constituency: Patan

Vijay Baghel, the nephew of Congress veteran and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, sits on the opposite end of the political spectrum from his more illustrious uncle. However, current Lok Sabha MP from Durg is one of the key candidates for the BJP in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023.

Vijay Baghel was elected as the Lok Sabha MP from Durg in 2019 after defeating his closest rival, Congress’ Pratima Chandrakar by a resounding margin of 3,91,978 votes. Vijay had lost to his uncle in 2003 state polls but avenged his defeat by securing a win from Patan against current Chief Minister, defeating Bhupesh by 7,842 votes in the 2008. In 2013 polls, Bhupesh once again made a comeback in 2013 and defeated his nephew by 9,343 votes.

The BJP leader will be looking to repeat his 2008 performance as he is once again pitted against his uncle in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023.

Arun Sao

Party: BJP

Constituency: Lormi

BJP’s Chhattisgarh unit chief who is also the party’s Lok Sabha MP from Bilaspur, is one of the key candidates for the saffron party in this year’s state polls as they attempt to wrest power from the ruling Congress.

Sao, a BJP veteran, had secured a resounding win in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls when he defeated Congress leader Atal Shrivastava by a huge margin of 1,41,763 votes. In the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023, the BJP leader, who replaced Vishnu Deo Sai as the party’s state chief in 2022, has been fielded from Lormi against Congress candidate Thaneshwar Sahu.

Renuka Singh Saruta

Party: BJP

Constituency: Bharatpur-Sonhat

A Minister of State (MoS) in BJP-led government at the Centre, Renuka Singh is the current Lok Sabha MP from Surguja constituency and one of party’s key candidates in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023.

Renuka Singh defeated Congress candidate Khel Sai Singh by 1,57,873 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha Assembly elections and was later appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) for Tribal Affairs in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

In the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023, the BJP has fielded Renuka Singh Saruta from the Bharatpur-Sonhat against Congress candidate Gulab Singh Kamro.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 30 October 2023

Nomination ends: 31 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 02 November 2023

Date of polling: November 17, 2023

Date of counting/ declaration of results: December 3, 2023

Read more on Latest Chhattisgarh News on India.com.