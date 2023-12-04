Home

Chhattisgarh Assembly Shocker: Deputy CM Singh Deo loses by 94 votes, 8 Ministers Swept Away by BJP

In a big setback Congress in Chhattisgarh, Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo lost his seat by just 94 votes and other of eight minister also swept away by the BJP. Singh Deo fell short by 94 votes to Rajesh Agrawal of the BJP.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: The Assembly election results have dealt a setback to the ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh, as nine of its ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo, lost their respective seats on Sunday when the results were declared. Deo lost his assembly seat by 92 votes to BJP’s Rajesh Agarwal. Notably, in this term’s assembly elections, several leaders of the saffron party have made a comeback, including the surprise winner Ishwar Sahu, a simple farmer whom the saffron party fielded as a ‘symbol of justice’ after his son was killed in a communal incident in Bemetara district this year. He surprisingly defeated seven-time MLA and minister Ravindra Choubey.

Singh Deo and Choubey aside, several other ministers who couldn’t secure victory include Mohammad Akbar, Tamradhwaj Sahu (home minister), Amarjeet Bhagat, Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Guru Rudra Kumar, Mohan Markam, and Jaisingh Agrawal. Another significant loss was experienced by the new Pradesh Congress Committee chief (PCC), Deepak Baij, a Lok Sabha member who was defeated in Chitrakote. Interestingly, Baij had previously won the seat in 2018 but relinquished it to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Akbar, a four-time MLA who had previously won the Kawardha seat with a record margin of over 59,000 votes, lost to Vijay Sharma of the BJP, one of the prime accused in the 2021 communal violence in Kawardha. Sharma emerged victorious with a margin of 39,592 votes.

Adding to the surprises was the victory of former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, Ramkumar Toppo, who defeated Minister Amarjeet Bhagat from Sitapur. This marked the first time the Congress lost the seat since the state’s formation in 2003. Similarly, Congress also lost the Pali Tanakhar seat for the first time since 2003, this time to the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP).

