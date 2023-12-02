Home

Chhattisgarh Vote Counting 2023 Live Streaming Online: When and Where to Watch Chunav Result

Check out how to watch Chhattisgarh Chunav Result LIVE online.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: Chhattisgarh went to polls for its 90-member State Legislative Assembly in two phases on November 7 and 17 and the counting of votes, along with three other states, will take place on December 3.

According to poll-pundits, the Congress is tipped to retain power in the state with all major exit-polls giving the ruling party a clear edge over main rivals BJP. As many as three exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation in the state while others have forecasted a close contest with the BJP, with the ruling party emerging victorious.

However, the BJP are expected to put up a tougher fight unlike 2018 Assembly elections when the grand-old party sweeped the polls. The opposition party, which aims to regain its former bastion, has expressed confidence it will prove exit-polls wrong and win at least 58 seats in the 90-seat Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023: Date And Time

The counting of votes for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls is scheduled to take place on December 3, (Sunday), as mandated by the Election Commission of India(ECI). Counting is set to begin at 8 AM IST.

Where And How To Watch Live Streaming Of Counting:

Catch the real-time coverage of counting of votes and results by tuning into Zee News on your favorite cable network or OTT platform. You can also stream ZEE News Live TV online by visiting this link zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv.

You can also catch the live streaming of results, counting and other election-related insights, stories and trends on the popular OTT platform Zee5. Download the Zee5 App now and subscribe for news, movies, exclusives, and more.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: How To Check Results On The Web

Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) (https://eci.gov.in/)

Click on the ‘Election’ tab.

Click on ‘Chhattisgarh’.

Detailed results of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: How To Check Results On Phone

Download the Voter Helpline app on Google Play or Apple App Store on your Android or iOS devices, respectively.

Open the app and complete registration. (Registration is NOT mandatory)

Go to results, and tap ‘Assembly Elections 2023’.

Tap on ‘Chhattisgarh’.

Constituency-wise results should be displayed on your screen.

Chhattisgarh is tipped to feature a head-to-head poll battle between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 13 October, 2023

Nomination ends: 2o October, 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 23 October, 2023

Date of polling: November 07, 2023

Phase II

Date of nomination: 21 October, 2023

Nomination ends: 3o October, 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 02 November, 2023

Date of polling: November 17, 2023

Date of counting/Declaration Of Results: 03 December, 2023

