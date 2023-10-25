Home

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Close Fight Between Congress, BJP For Manendragarh Seat

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: The Congress party has denied tickets to Dr Vinay Jaiswal and has fielded Ramesh Singh from Manendragarh Seat. Shyam Bihari Jaiswal will contest for BJP from this seat.

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Close Fight Between Congress, Bjp For Manendragarh Seat

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Manendragarh is one of the important constituencies among the 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. It is a Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state and is a part of the Koriya Lok Sabha constituency. Manendragarh falls under the North region and Koria district of the state, usually categorised as a semi-urban seat. Recently, the Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Chhattisgarh assembly election, scheduling the state’s polls in two phases: the first on November 7th and the second on November 17th, with vote counting set for December 3 this year.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

It’s worth noting that the current government in the state is led by the Congress party, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at the helm. In the previous Assembly Elections in 2018, the party secured a majority of 68 seats out of the 90-member assembly.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Previous Election Result

In the 2018, Congress’s Dr. Vinay Jaiswal won the seat, securing 4,074-vote lead over Shyam Bihari Jaiswal of the BJP. Shyam Bihari received more than 31,745 votes, while Jaiswal secured mor ethan 35,819 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 37 percent.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Voters Breakup

The Manendragarh constituency has a total electorate of 1,31,273 eligible voters. Out of these 1,31,273 eligible voters 67,539 are male voters and 63,732 are female voters, according to the data from the Election Commission as of 2018.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Date Of Notification: October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase).

October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase). Last Date Of Nominations: October 20th, 2023 (First phase), October 30th, 2023 (Second phase)

October 20th, 2023 (First phase), October 30th, 2023 (Second phase) Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: October 21st, 2023(First phase), October 31st, 2023 (Second phase)

October 21st, 2023(First phase), October 31st, 2023 (Second phase) Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: October 23rd, 2023 (First phase),November 2nd , 2023 (Second phase)

October 23rd, 2023 (First phase),November 2nd , 2023 (Second phase) Voting Date: November 7th, 2023 (First Phase), November 17th, 2023 (Second Phase)

November 7th, 2023 (First Phase), November 17th, 2023 (Second Phase) Result Date: December 3rd, 2023

December 3rd, 2023 Last Date For Filing Nomination: October 20th, 2023 for the first phase and October 30th, 2023 for the second.

