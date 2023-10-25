Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Congress Eyes On Second Consecutive Term In Baikunthpur

Home

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: The Baikunthpur Constituency is one of the important constituencies among the 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. It serves as a Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Korba Lok Sabha Constituency. Categorised as a semi-urban seat, Baikunthpur falls under Koria district and North region of the state. Recently, the Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Chhattisgarh assembly election, scheduling the state’s polls in two phases: the first on November 7th and the second on November 17th, with vote counting set for December 3 this year.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

It’s worth noting that the current government in the state is led by the Congress party, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at the helm. The party secured a majority of 68 seats out of the 90-member assembly in the 2018 Legislative Assembly Elections.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Candidates

For this term’s assembly elections, Congress has fielded Ambica Singh Deo from Baikunthpur Constituency, whereas Bhaiyyalal Rajwade will contest the seat for the BJP.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Previous Election Result

In 2018, Ambica Singh Deo from the Congress secured victory, winning the seat with a lead of 5,339 votes over BJP’s Bhaiyalal Rajwade. Rajwade received over 43,546 votes, while Deo secured more than 48,885 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 38 percent.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Voters Breakup

The Baikunthpur constituency has a total electorate of 1,59,564 eligible voters. Out of these 1,59,564 eligible voters 80,548 are male voters and 79,013 are female voters, as reported by the Election Commission in 2018.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Date Of Notification: October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase).

October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase). Last Date Of Nominations: October 20th, 2023 (First phase), October 30th, 2023 (Second phase)

October 20th, 2023 (First phase), October 30th, 2023 (Second phase) Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: October 21st, 2023(First phase), October 31st, 2023 (Second phase)

October 21st, 2023(First phase), October 31st, 2023 (Second phase) Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: October 23rd, 2023 (First phase),November 2nd , 2023 (Second phase)

October 23rd, 2023 (First phase),November 2nd , 2023 (Second phase) Voting Date: November 7th, 2023 (First Phase), November 17th, 2023 (Second Phase)

November 7th, 2023 (First Phase), November 17th, 2023 (Second Phase) Result Date: December 3rd, 2023

December 3rd, 2023 Last Date For Filing Nomination: October 20th, 2023 for the first phase and October 30th, 2023 for the second.

