Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Congress Seeks Third Consecutive Win On Premnagar Seat

In the upcoming Assembly elections this year, Congress has nominated Khel Sai Singh as its candidate, while Bhulan Singh Maravi will be representing the BJP in the Premnagar seat.

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Congress Seeks Third Consecutive Win On Premnagar Seat, BJP Seeks Comeback

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: The Premnagar constituency is one of the critical constituencies among the 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. Characterised as a semi-urban seat, it is a part of the Surguja (ST) Lok Sabha constituency and is situated in the Surajpur district in the northern region of the state. Recently, the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Chhattisgarh assembly election, with the state’s polls set to take place in two phases: the first on November 7th and the second on November 17th, with vote counting scheduled for December 3 this year.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

It’s worth noting that the current government in the state is led by the Congress party, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at the helm. The party secured a majority of 68 seats out of the 90-member assembly in the 2018 Legislative Assembly Elections.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Previous Election Result

In 2018, Khel Sai Singh of the Congress emerged as the winner, securing the seat with a 15,340-vote lead over Vijay Pratap Singh of the saffron party. Vijay Pratap received more than 51,135 votes, while Khel Sai secured more than 66,475 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 38.75 percent.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Voters Breakup

The Premnagar constituency has a total electorate of 2,12,141 eligible voters. Out of these voters 1,06,512 are male and 1,05,617 are female voters, according to data from the Election Commission as of 2018.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Date Of Notification: October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase).

October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase). Last Date Of Nominations: October 20th, 2023 (First phase), October 30th, 2023 (Second phase)

October 20th, 2023 (First phase), October 30th, 2023 (Second phase) Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: October 21st, 2023(First phase), October 31st, 2023 (Second phase)

October 21st, 2023(First phase), October 31st, 2023 (Second phase) Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: October 23rd, 2023 (First phase),November 2nd , 2023 (Second phase)

October 23rd, 2023 (First phase),November 2nd , 2023 (Second phase) Voting Date: November 7th, 2023 (First Phase), November 17th, 2023 (Second Phase)

November 7th, 2023 (First Phase), November 17th, 2023 (Second Phase) Result Date: December 3rd, 2023

December 3rd, 2023 Last Date For Filing Nomination: October 20th, 2023 for the first phase and October 30th, 2023 for the second.

