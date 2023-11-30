Top Recommended Stories

  • Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls Live Updates: Jan Ki Baat, CNX Predict Tight Contest
live

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls Live Updates: Jan Ki Baat, CNX Predict Tight Contest

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Check out live updates for Chhattisgarh Exit Polls ahead of official results on December 3.

Updated: November 30, 2023 6:44 PM IST

By Gazi Abbas Shahid

Stay tuned for prediction for possible winners and losers ahead of Sunday's official results.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls LIVE: Five states are headed for Assembly Elections ahead of next year’s General Elections. In many ways, poll results in these five states will likely influence the outcome of the 2023 Lok Sabha polls. Polling has already been completed in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, while voting for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 is currently underway. After voting commences in Telangana, exit polls will be held in the evening as experts attempt to predict the winners and losers in all the five states before the announcement of official results on December 3, 2023.

Stay tuned to India.com as we provide you all the LIVE updates from the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls

Live Updates

  • Nov 30, 2023 6:41 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh Exit Polls Live: Matrize gives edge to Congress in neck-to-neck battle with BJP

    Matrize exit poll predictions:

    Congress: 44-52 seats

    BJP: 36-38 seats

    Others: 0-2 seats

  • Nov 30, 2023 6:36 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh Exit Polls Live: C-Voter predicts Congress victory amid tight contest with BJP

    Congress: 46-53 seats

    BJP: 36-38 seats

    Others: 0-4 seats

  • Nov 30, 2023 6:05 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Result: Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll predicts tight contest between Congress and BJP

    Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll predictions:

    BJP: 34-35 seats

    Congress: 42-53 seats

    Total seats: 90

  • Nov 30, 2023 6:02 PM IST

    TV5 News Exit Poll predicts Congress sweeping Chhattisgarh polls:

    Congress: 54-66 seats

    BJP: 29-39 seats
  • Nov 30, 2023 5:57 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls Live Updates: The IndiaTV-CNX Exit poll has also predicted a close contest between the ruling Congress and the BJP with the former emerging victorious with 46-56 seats.

    CNX Exit Poll predictions:

    BJP 30-40

    Congress 46-56

    Other Parties: 3-5 seats

    Total Seats: 90

  • Nov 30, 2023 5:51 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls Live Updates: India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a Congress victory in a tight contest. As per the exit poll, Congress will likely win 40-50 seats while the opposition BJP is set to bag around 36-46 seats. Other parties are predicted to win a meagre share of 1-5 seats.

    Congress: 40-50 seats
    BJP: 36-46 seats

    Others: 1-5 seats.
    Total seats: 90

  • Nov 30, 2023 5:19 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh Exit Polls Live: Voting for the 90-seat Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly was held in two phases on November 7 and November 17.

Also Read:

