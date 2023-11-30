Home

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls Live Updates: Jan Ki Baat, CNX Predict Tight Contest

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Check out live updates for Chhattisgarh Exit Polls ahead of official results on December 3.

Stay tuned for prediction for possible winners and losers ahead of Sunday's official results.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls LIVE: Five states are headed for Assembly Elections ahead of next year’s General Elections. In many ways, poll results in these five states will likely influence the outcome of the 2023 Lok Sabha polls. Polling has already been completed in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, while voting for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 is currently underway. After voting commences in Telangana, exit polls will be held in the evening as experts attempt to predict the winners and losers in all the five states before the announcement of official results on December 3, 2023.

Stay tuned to India.com as we provide you all the LIVE updates from the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls

