Home

News

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Will Congress Win Bhatgaon Seat For Third Consecutive Time?

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Will Congress Win Bhatgaon Seat For Third Consecutive Time?

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: For this year assembly elections, Congress has fielded Paras Nath Rajwade and Laxmi Rajwade will contest for BJP from Bhatgaon seat.

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Will Congress Win Bhatgaon Seat For Third Consecutive Time?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: The Bhatgaon constituency is one of the constituencies among the 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. Classified as a rural seat, this Vidhan Sabha constituency is a part of the Surguja (ST) Lok Sabha constituency and is situated in the Surajpur district in the northern region of the state. Recently, the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Chhattisgarh assembly election, with the state’s polls scheduled in two phases: the first on November 7th and the second on November 17th, with vote counting set for December 3 this year.

Trending Now

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

It’s worth noting that the current government in the state is led by the Congress party, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at the helm. The party secured a majority of 68 seats out of the 90-member assembly in the 2018 Legislative Assembly Elections.

You may like to read

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Bhatgaon Candidates

For this year assembly elections, Congress has fielded Paras Nath Rajwade and Laxmi Rajwade will contest for BJP from this seat.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Previous Election Result

In 2018 Assembly Election, the grand-old-party’s Paras Nath Rajwade emerged victorious, securing the seat with a lead of 15,734 votes. The saffron party’s Rajni Ravishankar Tripathi received more than 58,889 votes, while Rajwade secured more than 74,623 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 43.29 percent.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Voters Breakup

The Bhatgaon constituency has a total electorate of 2,19,508 eligible voters. This numbers of voters are divided into 1,10,783 male and 1,08,711 female voters, according to the data from the Election Commission as of 2018.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Date Of Notification: October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase).

October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase). Last Date Of Nominations: October 20th, 2023 (First phase), October 30th, 2023 (Second phase)

October 20th, 2023 (First phase), October 30th, 2023 (Second phase) Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: October 21st, 2023(First phase), October 31st, 2023 (Second phase)

October 21st, 2023(First phase), October 31st, 2023 (Second phase) Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: October 23rd, 2023 (First phase),November 2nd , 2023 (Second phase)

October 23rd, 2023 (First phase),November 2nd , 2023 (Second phase) Voting Date: November 7th, 2023 (First Phase), November 17th, 2023 (Second Phase)

November 7th, 2023 (First Phase), November 17th, 2023 (Second Phase) Result Date: December 3rd, 2023

December 3rd, 2023 Last Date For Filing Nomination: October 20th, 2023 for the first phase and October 30th, 2023 for the second.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Chandigarh News on India.com.