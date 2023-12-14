Home

Chhattisgarh Govt’s First Cabinet Meet Approves Houses For 18 Lakh Families Under PMAY

The first cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday, approved the proposal to provide houses to 18 lakh families in the state.

Raipur: After taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, Vishnu Deo Sai chaired the first Cabinet meeting with all the ministers in the capital city Raipur on Thursday. In this inaugural meeting, the Cabinet approved the proposal to provide houses to 18 lakh families in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) further informed that the newly formed state government will prioritize decisions that focus on the welfare and historical development of Chhattisgarh. Following the crucial cabinet meeting, CM Sai held a press conference during which he addressed questions from media persons and clarified his government’s stand. Notably, Vishnu Deo Sai is a Tribal leader and a former Union Minister. He took the oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday at a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, senior BJP leaders, and chief ministers of other states.

After taking oath Sai thanked the people of the state for showing trust in the BJP and said, “we will live up to the expectations of the public.””Today was the swearing-in ceremony. I took oath as the CM along with Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh. PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with other several leaders attended the ceremony. We have also taken the charge. We will work for the development of the state.

“The people of Chhattisgarh have shown trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party, we will live up to the expectations of the public,” Vishnu Deo Sai said.

“Tomorrow we will hold a cabinet meeting also”, he added.

On Wednesday, Vishnu Deo Sai, a tribal leader and former Union Minister, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh at a ceremony in Raipur. The event was attended by PM Modi, Union Home Minister Shah, senior BJP leaders, and chief ministers from other states.

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Modi extended congratulations to Sai for assuming the role of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, as well as to Arun Sao and Shri Vijay Sharma for taking the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

“Many congratulations to Vishnu Dev Sai ji and Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao ji and Vijay Sharma ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh! I strongly believe that the BJP government of this state rich in cultural heritage will continuously strive to fulfill the aspirations of the people. The double-engine government is fully committed to bringing prosperity and happiness in the lives of the people of the state.” Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

On Sunday afternoon, Vishnu Deo Sai was declared as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh following a crucial meeting of the BJP’s newly-elected 54 MLAs in Raipur. He secured victory in the Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes.

