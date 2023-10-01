Home

News

Assembly Elections 2023: Key BJP Meet to Finalise Candidates for Upcoming Polls Today, PM Modi Likely To Attend

Assembly Elections 2023: Key BJP Meet to Finalise Candidates for Upcoming Polls Today, PM Modi Likely To Attend

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on September 13 to discuss the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections at the party's headquarters in the national capital.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and other senior leaders attend the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the upcoming assembly poll in Madhya Pradesh, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (PTI photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI08_16_2023_000282B)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a Central Election Committee meeting on October 1 in Delhi to finalise the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Key leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee, will take part in the meeting, according to the reports.

Trending Now

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on September 13 to discuss the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections at the party’s headquarters in the national capital.

You may like to read

Key leaders, including BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, took part in the meeting. Earlier, the BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 25 released its second list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsingpur constituencies.

While Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will be contesting from the Niwas constituency.

State assembly elections are slated to be held this year in five states. In light of this, the BJP is advancing with a comprehensive strategy. All seats in these electoral states have been categorised into A, B, C, and D.

Category A includes seats where the party has consistently performed well. Category B includes seats with a mixed track record of BJP victories and losses, while Category C represents seats where the party is relatively weaker. In contrast, Category D seats have seen continuous BJP defeats in the last three elections.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES