New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl, who was being forcibly married off by her family, was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) from Jahangiripuri area of the national capital yesterday. The DCW said that it received a complaint from an unknown person ( one of the minor's relatives) who informed the commission about the child marriage. The person also claimed that the religion of the girl was going to be converted without her consent.

"It is very sad that we are still witnessing child marriages in the country. We need to punish those people who are snatching the childhood of these young girls. We have rescued thousands of minor girls from being married off", said DCW chief Swati Maliwal in a statement.

Maliwal was also part of the raid at the wedding venue.

On Thursday, as soon as the groom arrived for the ceremony, the DCW, along with the Delhi Police, reached the spot and met the girl. The girl said she is 15. Her mother also confirmed the age and said that she was born in 2005. Police have taken the girl’s family and others present at the ceremony for further investigation.

The minor’s statements were being recorded and she would now be presented before the Child Welfare Committee for further course of action.