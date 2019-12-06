New Delhi: The Haryana government has issued an order shutting down all nursery, lower-KG, upper-KG classes in private schools across the state. The government believes that children below the age of five years should get ample time to play so that their mind can grow free from the burden of studies.

According to reports, around 8,500 private schools across the state admit children to the nursery, lower kindergarten and upper kindergarten classes. The minister said education rules mandated that admissions would be provided from Class 1 to Class 12.

All of it started when activist Brijpal Singh Parmar, who runs an NGO, lodged a complaint that private schools can’t admit students to pre-primary classes as it violated the rules.

Vijay Laxmi Nandal, Dist Elementary Education Officer, Rohtak: A child should be admitted in school only after turning 5 years old so that his mental growth is fine. Children below 5 years of age can go to an anganwadi or a play school where they learn while playing. (05.12.2019) https://t.co/LdW0mqWqW9 pic.twitter.com/7AYv3Q872h — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

Ravinder Nandal, district president of Haryana Private School association, Rohtak said that the order is discriminatory as government schools, too, have students aged between 4-5 years. “If govt doesn’t recall the order, all private schools of the dist will take to the streets until it is recalled,” he said.