New Delhi: Pakistani state actors are behind the drone sorties sighed across Punjab in September and October, intelligence agencies have informed the home ministry questioning why the IAF or the BSF was not able to detect the activity, reported NDTV.

According to the report, one of the drones recovered was made in China which gave away the clue that Pakistan state actors, probably ISI, are behind the drone attacks. The Intelligence officials have been, so far, able to detect as many as eight sorties made by the drones to drop weapons. On each sortie, the drones have dropped packages weighing up to 10 kg, which could have been arms, explosives, or means of communication, like cell phones or satellite phones. Chances of sorties undetected can’t be ruled out either.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh raised an alarm over the frequent drone sighting in Punjab in September and sought Centre’s intervention. While both Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh have reiterated that forces are ready to combat any kind of strike, the sightings of arms-dropping drones have not gone down. Even on Wednesday, another sighting was reported, making it the third sighting in a week.

Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan’s sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 24, 2019

The Punjab Police has confirmed that a large number of Ak-47 assault rifles, satellite phones and grenades were dropped in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district by heavy-lifting drones. The drones were fitted with high-end technology and GPS. Sources said the consignment was sent by ISI to carry out a 26/11-like attack. The involvement of the Khalistan Zindabad Force has not been dismissed.

Why BSF, IAF can’t detect drone activities?

According to the NDTV report, the BSF has claimed that they don’t have the capacity to monitor any kind of aerial movement. The IAF too reportedly said that such UAVs are not detected by radars.

Sources in the Punjab Police earlier told NDTV that a large number of AK-47 assault rifles and grenades were dropped in Amritsar by drones that came from Pakistan. Eight such ‘sorties’ took in September and the weapons were meant for terrorists who could use them to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.