China May Bring Back Pandemic-Like Lockdown As Influenza Cases Spike

An influenza outbreak has gripped China as a major city is likely to announce pandemic-style lockdown to deal with the spike in infection cases.

The city of Xi'an unveiled an emergency response plan that would allow it to close down businesses, schools, and "other crowded locations". (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: An influenza outbreak has gripped China as a major city is likely to announce pandemic-style lockdown to deal with the spike in infection cases. The city of Xi’an, a popular tourist destination in Shaanxi province and the location of the world-famous terracotta warriors, unveiled an emergency response plan that would allow it to close down businesses, schools, and “other crowded locations” in the event of a serious flu outbreak.

The emergency plan describes four levels of severity for future outbreaks and how the city of nearly 13 million people will respond to each. At the first and highest level, “The city can lock down affected regions, implement traffic quarantines, and suspend production and economic activity.” Furthermore, crowded areas including malls, theatres, libraries, museums, tourist destinations, and other gathering places will remain shut.

At this degree of emergency, all schools and nurseries would be closed, and they would be in charge of monitoring the health of the children and students. The response comes as Beijing’s central government has underlined the necessity of reopening the nation after all Covid restrictions were lifted in January.

China has implemented some of the strictest Covid regulations in the world throughout the pandemic, including lockdowns that lasted for months in certain cities. Notwithstanding mounting evidence of the harm being done to its economy, it was also among the last nations in the world to abolish practises like mass testing and lengthy border quarantines.

According to CNN, 13 million people were imprisoned in their houses for weeks at a time in Xi’an itself between December 2021 and January 2022, and many were left without food and other necessities. Medical service accessibility was also impacted.

A severely pregnant woman was turned away from a hospital on New Year’s Day because she lacked a valid Covid-19 test, shocking and infuriating the nation. Two hours later, when she was eventually admitted, the woman miscarried.

China had experienced a series of protests over its zero-Covid policy just before it lifted its limitations on the epidemic era. Many still have vivid memories of being confined to their houses and of panic buying that in certain regions resulted in food shortages, so the idea of a return to Covid-style regulations seems to have struck a nerve.

