New Delhi: The Chinese Army has deployed its troops in considerable numbers all across Eastern Ladakh and Northern front right up to our Eastern command, said Army Chief General MM Naravane amid the prevailing security situation. "Definitely, there has been an increase in their deployment in the forward areas which remains a matter of concern for us," news agency ANI quoted the Army Chief as saying.

The Army Chief's statement comes a day after he visited several forward areas in eastern Ladakh and carried out a comprehensive review of India's operational preparedness in the backdrop of its prolonged military standoff with China in the mountainous region.

#WATCH "…of late there've been increased infiltration attempts not supported by ceasefire violations. In last 10 days, there've been 2 ceasefire violations…. situation regressing to pre-February days," Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Pakistan pic.twitter.com/incPtQhRk5 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Also Read - International Flights Latest News Today: India to Resume Commercial Flights With This Country Soon | Read Details

Here are the key points:- Commenting on India-China border, Naravane said,”The situation over last 6 months has been quite normal. We’re hopeful of having the 13th round of talks in the second week of October and reach a consensus on how disengagement will take place.”

By and by all friction points will get resolved. I am of the firm opinion that we can resolve our differences through dialogue. I am hopeful we will be able to achieve results, Naravane said further.

The Army chief said that they are regularly monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and its possible ramifications and fallouts. “It’s too early to say exactly what form it will take. But we are on the look out”, he said.

There were no ceasefire violations by Pak army from Feb till June-end. But of late there’ve been increased infiltration attempts that weren’t supported by ceasefire violations.

In 10 days, there’ve been 2 ceasefire violations. Situation is regressing to pre-February days, said Army chief.