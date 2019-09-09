New Delhi: Trouble mounted for former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand as the Uttar Pradesh law student who had accused him of sexually harassing her, has approached Delhi police to file a rape complaint against the BJP leader.

Reports claimed that the Delhi police has forwarded the case to Uttar Pradesh’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is already investigating the case against the former minister.

Speaking to a leading daily, the girl’s father confirmed that she had registered her complaint with Delhi Police, which has been forwarded to the SIT in Shahjahanpur.

“We could have registered this complaint to SIT directly, but on the advice of our counsel, we wanted to ensure that a record of this complaint is maintained in Delhi as well. Now, we will go and meet the SIT in Shahjahanpur,” the student’s father told The Times of India.

On September 2, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a SIT in the kidnapping and sexual harassment case filed by the law student against former BJP MP, asking the Allahabad High Court to monitor the investigation.

The 23-year-old law student from SS Law College in Shahjahanpur, UP had gone missing after posting a video on Facebook, alleged sexual harassment by a “big leader of the Sant Samaj” who had allegedly “destroyed the lives of many other girls and has also threatened to kill me”.

She had sought help from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter.The police filed the family’s case only on August 27, three days after she went missing, and charged former BJP leader and Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand with kidnapping and criminal intimidation.