New Delhi: ‘Chowkidar chor hai‘ slogan, frequently used by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has not gone down well with the public’, said party leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri. His remarks come a day after grand old party’s humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

“Excessive negative campaign against the Prime Minister was not accepted by the public. Congress failed to address public issues. A better performance in Congress-ruled states would have yielded better results,” Shastri said talking about Congress Chief Ministers who ‘failed’ to gauge the public mind.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a thumping victory winning over 340 seats out of total 542 Parliamentary constituency seats in which polling was held in seven phases. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday morning in its official data confirmed that the BJP bagged 288 seats and was leading on 15. Meanwhile, the Congress won 50 seats and leading on 2.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has yesterday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP on their spectacular victory, but asserted his party will continue to fight the ideological battle with the saffron party. “I take 100 per cent responsibility for this defeat. I congratulate Narendra Modiji and BJP for their electoral victory. People of India have decided that Narendra Modi will be the PM again and I fully respect that,” Gandhi had said soon after the crucial poll results.

On being asked if he would step down as the Congress president, Gandhi said, “We will have a meeting of the Working Committee. And they will decide that there.” Asked again whether he would offer to resign, he replied, “That you can leave between me and the Working Committee.”

Gandhi also congratulated Irani, his rival in Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, on her victory. The Congress president had won three consecutive terms since 2004. “On Amethi results, I would like to say that Smriti Irani has won… Amethi’s people have taken a decision and I respect it. This is democracy. I would like that Smriti Iraniji would take care of Amethi with love and I hope that she will reward the trust that Amethi’s people have placed in her,” he added.