New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi has asked for the renaming of roads in the national capital that symbolise Muslim slavery. Tughlaq Road, Akbar Road, Aurangzeb Lane, Humayun Road and Shahjahan Road should be renamed, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has written to the civic body NDMC. He also suggested that Akbar Road should be called Maharana Pratap Road, Tughlaq Road should be renamed Guru Gobind Singh Marg, Aurangzeb Lane should be called Abdul Kalam Lane, Humayun Road should be Maharshi Valmiki Road and Shahjahan Road should be named after General Bipin Rawat.Also Read - As Mercury Soars, Schools in Delhi-NCR Revise Timings; Outdoor Activities Restricted

Adesh Gupta, who is the president of Delhi BJP, also said that Babar Lane should be renamed after freedom fighter Khudiram Bose. Also Read - Arrest Warrant Issued Against Bagga in Mohali; BJP Workers Protest Outside Kejriwal's Residence | Key Points

“It is our demand that Tughlaq that symbolises slavery be changed to Guru Gobind Singh Marg for paying tribute to the great figure,” Gupta said. He also demanded renaming Akbar Road after Maharana Pratap who fought the Mughals and was considered “pride of Hindus” on the Rajput icon’s 482nd birth anniversary.

List of Roads/Areas in Delhi That The State BJP Wants To Be Renamed

Tughlaq Road

Akbar Road

Aurangzeb Lane

Humayun Road

Shahjahan Road

What is the process of renaming a road?

Step 1: Requests to change names of roads comes to agencies that have jurisdiction over the space

Step 2: Once the request is received by the concerned department, it is sent to the general administration department of NDMC

Step 3: An agenda is put up before the NDMC council, which is a 13-member body headed by the council Chairperson, that takes the decision.

Step 4: If the resolution is passed, it is sent to the state road naming authority of the urban development department of the Delhi government for approval.

Step 5: If the decree directs for the changing of the road name, a letter is also sent to the postmaster general of Delhi by the NDMC indicating that a change has been accepted.

Who Approves Renaming of Roads

Any such changes are approved by a panel of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the civic body that has jurisdiction over roads in central Delhi. Notably, the seat of power in the capital with top government offices and homes includes those of the President and Prime Minister. Requests are put up before the NDMC council, a 13-member body headed by the chairperson.

What The Rules Say

According to the rules, renaming requests should take into account history, sentiment and whether a personality needs to be acknowledged in that manner. But the NDMC’s rules assert that renaming is an exception.