The Gurugram Police commissioner KK Rao on Monday issued an order in which it has been mentioned that the cops can attend any marriage events in the city without invitation and issue fines to those not wearing masks. The cops will also keep a check on guests and urge them to follow guidelines like social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Haryana on Monday reported another big spike of 2,663 fresh novel coronavirus cases, raising the infection tally to 2,19,963 while 28 more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 2,216. According to the state health department's daily bulletin, of the fresh cases, the worst-affected Gurugram district reported 866 while 577 infections were from Faridabad.

Gurugram and Faridabad, both of which fall in the National Capital Region (NCR), are the two districts hardest hit by the pandemic. Among other districts which reported a big spike in cases included Rewari (206), Rohtak (136), Hisar (135) and Sonipat (134).

The fatalities included three each from Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Rohtak. The number of active cases in Haryana stands at 20,412 while the state registered a COVID-19 recovery rate of 89.71 per cent.

Haryana Health Minister Vij distributes masks

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday distributed masks to people in Ambala Cantonment here as he urged them to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Vij, who is the MLA from Ambala Cantt, reached Sadar Bazaar, a crowded market along with several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, and appealed to the shopkeepers there to not allow customers inside if they are not wearing a mask.

Vij, who is also the home minister of the state, gave masks to those who were not wearing one and also asked his party workers social organisations to do the same in other parts of the state.