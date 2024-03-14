Home

Citizenship Amendment Act Will Not Be Implemented In Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that CAA will not be implemented in the state.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

New Delhi: The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) enactment was announced by the Modi Government on March 11, 2024 and since then, there have been multiple opinions on the same. Most opposition parties have been outrightly opposing the CAA and a plea has also been filed in the Supreme Court of India, seeking a pause on its implementation. In a latest development, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that the Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in the state of Kerala. Here’s what the Kerala CM said…

