Board Exam 2023: Since life is back to normal after almost two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, several state and Central boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have decided to conduct the class 10, 12 board exam 2023 in the old format. The boards have also apprised its respective schools to get back to a 100 per cent syllabus, which means, the 30 per cent syllabus cut which was offered as relaxation to the years will be rolled back. In this article, we will know how the boards —from CBSE to West Bengal; Maharashtra to UP will change the exam patterns in 2023.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Class 12th History Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), earlier this year, issued an official notification confirming that it will hold CBSE Board Exams 2023 only once from the next academic year. “Considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the Board will conduct the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23 and the curriculum has been designed accordingly,” the official notification from CBSE read.

CBSE will also go back to 100 per cent syllabus. Owing to the pandemic, CBSE had conducted the 10th and 12th exams on a reduced syllabus. Like previous years, class 10 and 12th board exam 2023 will be held for 80 marks. 20 per cent of marks will be awarded for the internal assessments or practicals.

CISCE: Like CBSE, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has decided to get back to its single format. From the next year, the CISCE will conduct ICSE and ISC board exam 2023 once a year. “It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the academic year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in February/ March 2023,” CISCE notification read.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) will hold the 10th, 12th offline mode exams in March. The board has asked schools to hold pre-boards in January. If reports are to be believed, a total of 58,78,448 students have registered for the UP board exams.

West Bengal: West Bengal board will conduct class 10, 12 board exam 2023 in the offline mode in March. It will be held on the full syllabus. According to the schedule, the WBBSE Class 10th examination will be held between February 23 till March 4, 2023, while the exams for HS or class 12 will be held from March 14 to March 27. The examination will be held for a duration of three hours. Fifteen minutes will be given for reading the question paper.

“In 2023, the HS exam will be held between March 14 and 27. The exam will be held on full syllabus and they will be held in external exam centers and not in home venues which were the same this year”, WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.

Bihar: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Bihar 10th 12th Board Exams 2023 in February 2023. Times Now reported that BSEB has prepared the sent-up exam schedule for Matric and Inter classes. Reports suggest that Bihar Board matric sent-up exams will begin on November 15, 2022. The class 12 or inter exams will be conducted from October 11, 2022.

Note: Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official websites of their respective boards for authentic information regarding class 10, 12 board exam 2023.