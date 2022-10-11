Board Exam 2023: Since life is back to normal after almost two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, several state and Central boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have decided to conduct the class 10, 12 board exam 2023 in the old format. The boards have also apprised its respective schools to get back to a 100 per cent syllabus, which means, the 30 per cent syllabus cut which was offered as relaxation to the years will be rolled back. In this article, we will know how the boards —from CBSE to West Bengal; Maharashtra to UP will change the exam patterns in 2023.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Class 12th History Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), earlier this year, issued an official notification confirming that it will hold CBSE Board Exams 2023 only once from the next academic year. “Considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the Board will conduct the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23 and the curriculum has been designed accordingly,” the official notification from CBSE read.

CBSE will also go back to 100 per cent syllabus. Owing to the pandemic, CBSE had conducted the 10th and 12th exams on a reduced syllabus. Like previous years, class 10 and 12th board exam 2023 will be held for 80 marks. 20 per cent of marks will be awarded for the internal assessments or practicals.

CISCE: Like CBSE, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has decided to get back to its single format. From the next year, the CISCE will conduct ICSE and ISC board exam 2023 once a year. “It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the academic year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in February/ March 2023,” CISCE notification read.