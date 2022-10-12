New Delhi: Markets opened and ended in a cheery note today after suffering major losses in the last trading session.Also Read - Blood Bath On Dalal Street! Sensex Falls Over 800 Points, Nifty Ends Below 17K Mark

BSE Sensex ended 478.59 points or 0.84 per cent higher at 57,625.91 and NSE Nifty ended 140.05 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 17,123.60.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Power Grid Corp: 3.60 per cent

Axis Bank: 2.84 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 2.33 per cent

NTPC: 2.30 per cent

M&M: 2.14 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Asian Paints: -1.51 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.25 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -0.52 per cent

ICICI Bank: -0.22 per cent

Titan Company: -0.12 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Power Grid Corp: 3.46 per cent

Coal India: 2.95 per cent

Axis Bank: 2.95 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 2.71 per cent

NTPC: 2.45 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 2.10 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS