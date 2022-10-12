New Delhi: Markets opened and ended in a cheery note today after suffering major losses in the last trading session.Also Read - Blood Bath On Dalal Street! Sensex Falls Over 800 Points, Nifty Ends Below 17K Mark

BSE Sensex ended 478.59 points or and NSE Nifty ended 140.05 points or per cent higher at 17,123.60. Also Read - Dalal Street Bleeds Red! Sensex Falls Over 750 Pts, Nifty Down By 230 Pts In Opening Trade

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Power Grid Corp: 3.60 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 2.84 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 2.33 per cent
  • NTPC: 2.30 per cent
  • M&M: 2.14 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Asian Paints: -1.51 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.25 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: -0.52 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: -0.22 per cent
  • Titan Company: -0.12 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Power Grid Corp: 3.46 per cent
  • Coal India: 2.95 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 2.95 per cent
  • Bajaj Auto: 2.71 per cent
  • NTPC: 2.45 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 2.10 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Adani Enterprises: -1.54 per cent
  • Asian Paints: -1.53 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: -0.97 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: -0.61 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: -0.26 per cent
