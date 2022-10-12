New Delhi: Markets opened and ended in a cheery note today after suffering major losses in the last trading session.Also Read - Blood Bath On Dalal Street! Sensex Falls Over 800 Points, Nifty Ends Below 17K Mark
BSE Sensex ended 478.59 points or 0.84 per cent higher at 57,625.91 and NSE Nifty ended 140.05 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 17,123.60.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Power Grid Corp: 3.60 per cent
- Axis Bank: 2.84 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 2.33 per cent
- NTPC: 2.30 per cent
- M&M: 2.14 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Asian Paints: -1.51 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.25 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -0.52 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -0.22 per cent
- Titan Company: -0.12 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Power Grid Corp: 3.46 per cent
- Coal India: 2.95 per cent
- Axis Bank: 2.95 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: 2.71 per cent
- NTPC: 2.45 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 2.10 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -1.54 per cent
- Asian Paints: -1.53 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -0.97 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -0.61 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -0.26 per cent