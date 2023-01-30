CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 160 Points Higher, Nifty Settles Above 17.6K. Adani Ent Gains 4%

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 169.51 points up at 59,500 and Nifty50 was trading 44.50 points up at 17,648.95

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Even as Sensex and Nifty opened in red on Monday, the indices managed to erase the losses and enter the green zone after the sharp sell-off in domestic equities last week. Sensex gained as much as 59,644.24 today and Nifty touched 17.7k during early trade.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finance: 4.61 per cent

UltraTechCement: 2.51 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 2.22 per cent

NTPC: 1.86 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.85 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.78 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

PowerGridCorp: -3.38 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -2.56 per cent

L&T: -2.11 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.62 per cent

HUL: -1.55 per cent

ITC: -0.65 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finance: 4.45 per cent

Adani Enterprises: 3.93 per cent

UltraTechCement: 2.37 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 2.30 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.92 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

PowerGridCorp: -3.28 per cent

Bajaj Auto: -2.41 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -1.96 per cent

L&T: -1.75 per cent

JSW Steel: -1.73 per cent

ONGC: -1.69 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.66 per cent