CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 160 Points Higher, Nifty Settles Above 17.6K. Adani Ent Gains 4%
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 169.51 points up at 59,500 and Nifty50 was trading 44.50 points up at 17,648.95
Mumbai: Even as Sensex and Nifty opened in red on Monday, the indices managed to erase the losses and enter the green zone after the sharp sell-off in domestic equities last week. Sensex gained as much as 59,644.24 today and Nifty touched 17.7k during early trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finance: 4.61 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 2.51 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 2.22 per cent
- NTPC: 1.86 per cent
- HCL Tech: 1.85 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.78 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- PowerGridCorp: -3.38 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -2.56 per cent
- L&T: -2.11 per cent
- Tata Steel: -1.62 per cent
- HUL: -1.55 per cent
- ITC: -0.65 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finance: 4.45 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: 3.93 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 2.37 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 2.30 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.92 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- PowerGridCorp: -3.28 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: -2.41 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -1.96 per cent
- L&T: -1.75 per cent
- JSW Steel: -1.73 per cent
- ONGC: -1.69 per cent
- Tata Steel: -1.66 per cent
