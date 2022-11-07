CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 235 Points, Nifty Ends Breaching 18.2K Mark

At close, BSE Sensex was up 234.79 points or 0.39 per cent at 61,185.15 and NSE Nifty was up 85.65 points or 0.47 per cent at 18,202.80.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Dalal Street opened on a cheery note today continuing the streak it gained last week. Sensex has once again crossed the 61K mark and Nifty ended above the much-awaited 18.2k level.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

SBI: 3.37 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.81 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.36 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.27 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: 1.17 per cent

M&M: 1.14 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Asian Paints: -2.37 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.35 per cent

Sun Pharma: -1.18 per cent

Titan Company: -0.95 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -0.92 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Brittania: 8.81 per cent

SBI: 3.40 per cent

Adani Enterpris: 3.32 per cent

BPCL: 2.79 per cent

Eicher Motors: 2.41 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Divis Labs: -8.86 per cent

Asian Paints: -2.45 per cent

Cipla: -1.33 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.26 per cent

Adani Ports: -1.15 per cent