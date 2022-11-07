CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 235 Points, Nifty Ends Breaching 18.2K Mark
At close, BSE Sensex was up 234.79 points or 0.39 per cent at 61,185.15 and NSE Nifty was up 85.65 points or 0.47 per cent at 18,202.80.
Mumbai: Dalal Street opened on a cheery note today continuing the streak it gained last week. Sensex has once again crossed the 61K mark and Nifty ended above the much-awaited 18.2k level.
Also Read:
At close, BSE Sensex was up 234.79 points or 0.39 per cent at 61,185.15 and NSE Nifty was up 85.65 points or 0.47 per cent at 18,202.80.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- SBI: 3.37 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.81 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.36 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 1.27 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: 1.17 per cent
- M&M: 1.14 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Asian Paints: -2.37 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.35 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -1.18 per cent
- Titan Company: -0.95 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -0.92 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Brittania: 8.81 per cent
- SBI: 3.40 per cent
- Adani Enterpris: 3.32 per cent
- BPCL: 2.79 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 2.41 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Divis Labs: -8.86 per cent
- Asian Paints: -2.45 per cent
- Cipla: -1.33 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.26 per cent
- Adani Ports: -1.15 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.